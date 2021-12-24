Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck by Hazard Walmart
Coroner: One dead in four-car crash, police reconstructing scene Thursday afternoon
Earthquakes reported in Eastern Kentucky
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes reported overnight in Eastern Kentucky
Gas pump (FILE)
Eastern Kentucky police department warns of credit card skimmers
KSP identifies body found near I-75 in Laurel County
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot

Latest News

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
LA police kill teen girl while firing shots at male suspect
WYMT
Boys From The Mountains - Belfry
WYMT
Boys From The Mountains - Johnson Central
WYMT
Boys From The Mountains - Pikeville