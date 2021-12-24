Advertisement

Sheriff: Facebook Messenger scam circulating in Eastern Kentucky

Scams to watch out for this holiday season
Scams to watch out for this holiday season
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -Floyd County Sheriff’s Department officials are waring of a scam making the rounds on Facebook Messenger.

They say it involves a message requesting your cell number to recover an account before sending a code and request.

Deputies warn not to provide any numbers, codes or personal information because this information can be used to access your bank account.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes reported in Eastern Kentucky
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes reported overnight in Eastern Kentucky
Wreck by Hazard Walmart
Coroner: One dead in four-car crash, police reconstructing scene Thursday afternoon
KSP identifies body found near I-75 in Laurel County
KSP identifies body in Knott County, three indicted in case
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

Fire department officials give tips on how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from happening
i-75
What to expect if you’re traveling I-75 this holiday season
Christmas
Christmas Forecast: Stray rain chances and very warm temperatures
From seeing Santa to grabbing last-minute deals, shopping on Christmas Eve is something many...
Last-minute shoppers see Santa, grab deals at Fayette Mall