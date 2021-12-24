Sheriff: Facebook Messenger scam circulating in Eastern Kentucky
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) -Floyd County Sheriff’s Department officials are waring of a scam making the rounds on Facebook Messenger.
They say it involves a message requesting your cell number to recover an account before sending a code and request.
Deputies warn not to provide any numbers, codes or personal information because this information can be used to access your bank account.
