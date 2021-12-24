Operation Secret Santa volunteers stealthily deliver Christmas cheer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Operation Secret Santa volunteers are busy this Christmas Eve

Several Lexington families are spreading the holiday cheer. They’re making sure others have toys and hot meals when they wake up on Christmas, and they’re doing it all while trying not to get caught.

“We have big sacks of toys, maybe some clothing, and if needed, food boxes for families,” said volunteer Tammy Jones. “We basically pull up, run the stuff to the porch, ding-dong-ditch, and try not to get caught.”

Tammy Jones and her family are playing a little game of ding-dong-ditch this Christmas Eve! But it's actually their way of spreading some holiday cheer. They're Operation Secret Santa volunteers dropping off a bag full of toys and goodies. How they're helping 3,000 kids on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/xpIiYUEoXK — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) December 24, 2021

Five years ago, Katie Keys and her son started Operation Secret Santa. Then, it was just a small project operating out of the back of Keys’ SUV. Now, Keys and volunteers are able to give toys to more than 3,000 kids in Lexington.

The families are nominated by teachers and school resource officers. Many families don’t even know they’re getting extra help from these secret elves.

Then, volunteers, like Tammy Jones and her family, load up their own cars, place the bags of toys on doorsteps and run off before any kids spot them. Because every child deserves a little Christmas magic.

“Everyone gets into different situations, where they may need different things. And helping out is just one of the good parts about Christmas,” said 10-years-old volunteer Audreana Jones.

Audreana says her favorite part was picking out the dolls for two little girls about her age.

Jones says it was important to her to make this a family tradition. She says she wants to instill the idea of giving in her kids, rather than just receiving.

Keys says Pasture by Marksbury Farm contributed the pre-cooked holiday meals.

