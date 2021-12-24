Advertisement

Operation Secret Santa volunteers stealthily deliver Christmas cheer

Several Lexington families are spreading the holiday cheer. They’re making sure others have...
Several Lexington families are spreading the holiday cheer. They’re making sure others have toys and hot meals when they wake up on Christmas, and they’re doing it all while trying not to get caught.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Operation Secret Santa volunteers are busy this Christmas Eve

Several Lexington families are spreading the holiday cheer. They’re making sure others have toys and hot meals when they wake up on Christmas, and they’re doing it all while trying not to get caught.

“We have big sacks of toys, maybe some clothing, and if needed, food boxes for families,” said volunteer Tammy Jones. “We basically pull up, run the stuff to the porch, ding-dong-ditch, and try not to get caught.”

Five years ago, Katie Keys and her son started Operation Secret Santa. Then, it was just a small project operating out of the back of Keys’ SUV. Now, Keys and volunteers are able to give toys to more than 3,000 kids in Lexington.

The families are nominated by teachers and school resource officers. Many families don’t even know they’re getting extra help from these secret elves.

Then, volunteers, like Tammy Jones and her family, load up their own cars, place the bags of toys on doorsteps and run off before any kids spot them. Because every child deserves a little Christmas magic.

“Everyone gets into different situations, where they may need different things. And helping out is just one of the good parts about Christmas,” said 10-years-old volunteer Audreana Jones.

Audreana says her favorite part was picking out the dolls for two little girls about her age.

Jones says it was important to her to make this a family tradition. She says she wants to instill the idea of giving in her kids, rather than just receiving.

Keys says Pasture by Marksbury Farm contributed the pre-cooked holiday meals.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquakes reported in Eastern Kentucky
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes reported overnight in Eastern Kentucky
Wreck by Hazard Walmart
Coroner: One dead in four-car crash, police reconstructing scene Thursday afternoon
KSP identifies body found near I-75 in Laurel County
KSP identifies body in Knott County, three indicted in case
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

Latest News

FB Scam
Facebook Messenger Scam 6 p.m.
No Snow
Mountain News at 6 - "Where's the Snow?" PKG 12/24
Christmas Story WYMT
Watch: 2021 Christmas Story as read by WYMT’s Neil Middleton
Christmas Story WYMT
2021 Christmas Story
More than 3,500 flights had to be canceled globally for Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Omicron brings element of uncertainty to Louisville air travel