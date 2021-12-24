Mild and breezy into the holiday season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Above-average temperatures return to the mountains just in time for the holiday season. A few showers can not be ruled out, but better rain chances are in store for the next work week.

Christmas Eve Through Christmas Night

While the calendar says December 24, it will not feel like it across our area. High temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a partly sunny sky. If you have any traveling plans today, the weather is looking great. We stay dry but breezy. Wind gusts between 15-20 mph are possible.

Into tonight, clouds begin to increase. We stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

A warm Christmas Day is expected across the region. Santa may have to trade in his winter coat for the short-sleeved shirt as highs top out in the mid-and-upper-60s! A stray shower can not be ruled out.

Into Christmas night, we stay partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. If you have any outdoor plans, pack the rain gear just to be safe. Lows bottom out in the lower-50s.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead

A dry day is in store on Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s with lows in the upper-40s.

Scattered showers return by Monday. We stay mostly cloudy with showers possible. Highs stay in the mid-60s.

This soggy start to the work week continues on Tuesday. Scattered showers will be possible under mostly cloudy skies. Again, temperatures top out in the mid-60s.

The forecast does not change much into Wednesday. We stay under a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers possible. Highs reach the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Showers look possible into the end of your work week, too.

On Thursday, we stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Temperatures reach the lower-60s.

Into Friday, mostly cloudy skies continue with a few showers possible. Highs top out in the upper-50s.

