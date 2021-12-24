Letcher County celebrates ‘Christmas in the Mountains’ with music, food, and gifts

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Christmas came a few days early for folks in Letcher County. Community Agricultural Nutritional Enterprise (CANE) hosted the event at its kitchen in Whitesburg with the help of many sponsors and volunteers.

“This year we were blessed to have Santa and his elves and a lot of treats for the kids to give out at the event as well,” said CANE Kitchen Manager Brandon Fleming “A lot of people have pulled together to make this happen here in the county.”

Of the many volunteers who came out to help, many of them were teachers and students from local elementary, middle, and high schools.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to work with these kids and to work with the community in a way that’s outside of school,” said Burdine Elementary School Principal Amanda Anderson. “It gives us an opportunity to do things, and have conversations about things, that we typically wouldn’t talk about during the day.”

Hundreds of community members came to celebrate the holidays with a hot meal, festive music, and to see Santa and his elves after the pandemic put a damper on last year’s festivities.

“With COVID always been on our minds and in our hearts and remembering those that have suffered from COVID and things,” said Fleming. “We hope to get back to what was once our normal.”

Officials with organizations throughout the county were more than happy to give back to their community as well.

“We’re all Letcher Countians,” said Anderson. “We all come together and help each other out.”

Fleming also said the smiles from the children after receiving a gift from Santa made the evening that much better.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.