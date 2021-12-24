Advertisement

How to keep little ones safe this holiday season

Christmas
Christmas(WRDW)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Busy days are here and it is an important time to take a step back and remember that some of our loved ones are young and vulnerable to safety hazards.

Between decorating, Christmas shopping, making travel plans and handling all your usual responsibilities, some things can fall through the cracks this time of year.

For instance, is your home ready for children when the family comes to visit?

“Slow down and think about safety,” said Sherri Hannan, coordinator of Safe Kids Fayette County. “Which is really not on people’s priority because our minds are just about the holiday and the enjoyment and all.”

Some elements of child-proofing your home are clear.

“Think about things that we just keep around that we may not pay a lot of attention to like medications,” Hannan said.

Other things may not occur to you, though, unless you typically have children around.

“When we decorate, we may put hard candies out for people,” Hannan added. “But for a young child to put that in their mouth, it may be a choking hazard.”

Hannan says kids can get involved in the kitchen, just keep the chores age appropriate.

“Give them some easy assignments like stirring,” said Hannan. “Something that they can’t really hurt themselves and if they make a mess, that’s just part of it.”

Hannan also recommends keeping an eye as the trash piles up from opening Christmas presents as gifts for older kids could contain choking hazards for the young kids.

All tips, Hannan says, to avoid the accidents and have a happy holiday with family and friends.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

