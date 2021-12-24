Christmas Forecast: Stray rain chances and very warm temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Merry Christmas! Our mild forecast trend continues into what should normally be on the coldest holidays of the year.

Tonight and Christmas Day

Santa should have no issues making his trek into the mountains tonight, outside of dodging a few stray showers. He might even be able to leave his jacket at home. You can track where he is during his journey here. Lows should only drop into the mid to upper 50s tonight under mainly cloudy skies.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies for Christmas and a few stray rain chances will linger there too. It could be our third warmest Christmas on record with highs in the upper 60s. Our average high this time of year is 46. We’ll stay mild with more stray rain chances into Christmas night as lows drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine makes a brief return at the end of the weekend, mixed with a few clouds of course. Highs will dip just a little bit, but will still be around the 60-degree mark.

The last week of the year will stay well above average for most of it. Scattered rain chances return Monday and will linger through Thursday morning. We are watching a potential late-week cold front that could cool us back down a little bit. We’ll wait and see on that one.

Best wishes to you and your family this holiday season! I hope you get everything you want and more. :)

