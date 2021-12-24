Advertisement

Car fire slows traffic on KY-15 in Wolfe County

Traffic backed up on KY-15 near Campton in Wolfe County after a car fire reduced the highway to one lane.(Ethan Sirles)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Traffic was reduced to one lane for a time Thursday night on Kentucky 15 in Wolfe County thanks to a car on fire.

It happened sometime Thursday evening not far from the Campton area. Wolfe County dispatch confirms to WYMT that no one was hurt in the incident but arrests have been made.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

