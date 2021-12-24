Advertisement

Boyd County EMS says final goodbye to K-9 after years of service

Lucy was set to retire officially in 2022 with ten years of service.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -

Boyd County EMS is saying a final goodbye to K-9 Lucy after years of service.

They announced on their Facebook page Thursday that Lucy, who was the department’s first K-9 when she joined in 2012, has passed away.

The post went on to say that Lucy was an invaluable member of the team and enjoyed community outreach.

Lucy was honored as a WSAZ Hometown Hero in 2015 for her role in helping successfully rescue a missing three-year-old child.

Boyd County EMS says Lucy was set to officially retire in 2022 with 10 years of service to her community.

“Our thoughts and prayers to her handler Deputy Director Harold Holley and his family. She was not only his partner for almost 10 years but part of his family. Rest In Peace, girl… we have it from here.”

Boyd County EMS

