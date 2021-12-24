Basketball scores from across the Commonwealth
(AP) - Here are Thursday’s basketball scores from across Kentucky.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Calloway Co. 90, South Fulton, Tenn. 44
Casey Co. 65, Middlesboro 49
Collins 57, Scott Co. 55
Cov. Holy Cross 87, Bracken Co. 68
Harlan 80, Frederick Douglass 74
Lee High, Va. 68, Letcher County Central 64
Letcher County Central 98, Pineville 79
Model 59, Berea 52
Newport 68, Metcalfe Co. 65
Pulaski Co. 82, Grayson Co. 46
Rockcastle Co. 49, Rowan Co. 46
Somerset Christian 78, Trinity Christian 49
South Laurel 56, Lincoln Co. 54
Woodford Co. 81, Western Hills 71
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Beechwood 50, Newport 48
Caldwell Co. 60, Mayfield 53, OT
Calloway Co. 72, Caldwell Co. 56
Carroll Co. 53, Pineville 40
Central - Wise, Va. 71, Letcher County Central 64, 2OT
Frankfort 60, Western Hills 43
Lynn Camp 69, Wayne Co. 68
Montgomery Co. 71, Great Crossing 59
Ryle 51, Bishop Brossart 36
South Fulton, Tenn. 30, Calloway Co. 23
South Fulton, Tenn. 64, Mayfield 25
