Basketball scores from across the Commonwealth

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) - Here are Thursday’s basketball scores from across Kentucky.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Calloway Co. 90, South Fulton, Tenn. 44

Casey Co. 65, Middlesboro 49

Collins 57, Scott Co. 55

Cov. Holy Cross 87, Bracken Co. 68

Harlan 80, Frederick Douglass 74

Lee High, Va. 68, Letcher County Central 64

Letcher County Central 98, Pineville 79

Model 59, Berea 52

Newport 68, Metcalfe Co. 65

Pulaski Co. 82, Grayson Co. 46

Rockcastle Co. 49, Rowan Co. 46

Somerset Christian 78, Trinity Christian 49

South Laurel 56, Lincoln Co. 54

Woodford Co. 81, Western Hills 71

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Beechwood 50, Newport 48

Caldwell Co. 60, Mayfield 53, OT

Calloway Co. 72, Caldwell Co. 56

Carroll Co. 53, Pineville 40

Central - Wise, Va. 71, Letcher County Central 64, 2OT

Frankfort 60, Western Hills 43

Lynn Camp 69, Wayne Co. 68

Montgomery Co. 71, Great Crossing 59

Ryle 51, Bishop Brossart 36

South Fulton, Tenn. 30, Calloway Co. 23

South Fulton, Tenn. 64, Mayfield 25

