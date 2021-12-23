Warming weather expected for Christmas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You felt the beginning of it this afternoon as warm air continues filtering into the mountains and there’s plenty more of that headed our way headed into Christmas.

Tonight through Christmas Eve

We saw a warm front move through the mountains earlier today, switching winds from the cooler northwest direction back to the warmer southwesterly direction. That is continuing to filter milder air into the mountains for tonight and, really, through the weekend. We’ll remain cool but above normal for tonight with lows in the lower 40s as clouds start to filter back in.

It’ll be a mix of sun and clouds to start off our Christmas Eve as temperatures soar back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A few showers look to be possible by the afternoon, but most of those will stay to the north in the Great Lakes region. Either way, Santa should have Rudolph’s red nose on standby...along with the lighter jacket as he travels through the Commonwealth, because lows will stay well above average in the low to middle 50s.

Christmas Day and Beyond

As we wake up on Christmas morning, we won’t be seeing any snow to make things festive, just another mix of sun and clouds. We’ll still see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning before a few showers try to sneak in during the afternoon. Not a big chance, but the greatest chance will be in the northern part of the area. Highs will continue to stay warm, up into the middle 60s for the afternoon. Shower chances work out overnight as temperatures fall, but stay above average in the middle 40s.

We keep the warm pattern around as we finish off the Christmas weekend and into the final week of 2021. We’ll get a lull in the shower chances on Sunday with highs near 60°. We stay above 60° as we head into the year’s homestretch, as more disturbances head our way, keeping shower chances in the forecast as we head into the middle of the week.

