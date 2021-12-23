Warming trend on the way as we head toward Christmas

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to this Christmas Eve Eve across the mountains. After today though, temperatures start to soar.

Today and Tonight

After starting the morning off in the 20s, the sunshine and southwest winds will push us very quickly into the mid-50s. It could be a bit breezy at times, but at least it will be much warmer.

Clouds will gradually increase tonight and that will keep us closer to the 40-degree mark for most locations. Some ridges may stay in the mid-40s.

Christmas Forecast

As Santa takes to the skies on Christmas Eve, he will see many things in his trek across the world. Here in the mountains, he will run into some partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day and some breezy conditions with warm winds that could gust as high as 20 mph at times. Highs will top out near 60, so he won’t need his heavy coat. Those clouds will continue as he makes his trek into the mountains Friday night. He might also run into a stray shower or two. Lows stay fairly mild, only dropping into the mid-50s.

For Christmas Day, the clouds and stray rain chances will continue. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 60s, making it one of the warmest Christmases on record at NWS Jackson. While it will not be the warmest, it will likely be in the top three. Stay tuned for that. Lows will only drop into the mid-50s again overnight.

Extended Forecast

The end of Christmas weekend looks nice with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Highs stay warm, still topping out around the 60-degree mark.

The last week of the year, at least right now, looks to be soggy at times and very mild. Rain chances are in the forecast through New Years Eve and highs should stay around or above 60 degrees.

