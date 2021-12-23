Advertisement

Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund has another successful year

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This year marks the 41st year the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund has been bringing Christmas meals and gifts to the community.

This year, organizers gave out 575 food boxes along with several toys and gifts for children.

”It’s just an act of love, it’s really ensuring that every family has the best possible meal at Christmas time and that kids have a present to open on Christmas morning,” Jeff Sim, Empty Stocking Fund organizer said.

This year, they have gifts and food boxes left over and Jeff’s wife Linda says they are reaching out to other organizations that may be in need.

The Sims also said they are hoping to take some of the items they have to Western Kentucky for relief soon.

If you know of an organization that could use some extra help this year, visit Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund on Facebook.

