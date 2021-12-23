Thanks to Tank: Floyd County family welcomes service dog with community support

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Six-year-old Etta Crider has seen her share of diagnoses.

From nonverbal autism to a mitochondrial syndrome that causes “spikes” in her brain, leading to seizures, her family is often searching for ways to help her in the day-to-day. The most recent tool in that arsenal comes with a little fur.

The Crider family has been preparing for a new service dog since January, after their communities came together to help bring it home. But the wait is now over.

“Tank gives us a little bit of normalcy,” said Chris Crider, Etta’s dad.

Tank, raised and trained over the last year to be Etta’s service dog, came from Dulebohn Dog Training.

“We spent the last year raising him,” said owner Jeremy Dulebohn. “He had a lot of tasks he had to learn. He had to learn search and rescue work, he had to learn seizure alert work, behavior disruption, tethering, and then of course his obedience and control for out in public.”

The seizure training prepares Tank to recognize when Etta is going to have a seizure based on pheromones and other clues undetectable to the human eye. Using those clues, Tank can alert the family that Etta is in danger.

“He’s helped my anxiety level. You know, at night time, I regularly sit and watch the monitor for Etta to have seizures,” said Etta’s mother, Courtney Crider.

All of those skills will now be used to protect not only Etta, but her four-year-old brother Marshall as well.

“People have been watching Etta the whole time, and her growth, and originally we thought it was just gonna be for Etta. And as soon as we knew that he could track Marshall, that was a game-changer as well,” said Courtney.

Marshall also has nonverbal autism and his responses often leave him wandering from the pack. Now, if the situation arises, Tank can be an extra measure to make sure he is always safe.

“It’s changed our whole lifestyle. Everything,” said Courtney.

On top of the emergency benefits of having Tank on the team, the Criders are getting something else they have never experienced.

“We’ve never been able to walk in the store without one of us having to stay in the car or something like that,” said Chris.

Now, with his learned tethering tactics, Tank can keep the kids connected to their parents and free up hands, while being by their side in case of overstimulation, prepared to help calm them.

“So many people, kids included, they want independence,” said Dulebohn. “Just a child being able to walk through a store without their hands being held by a parent is huge independence.”

That peace of mind, according to the family, is only possible because of the love and support they received from their communities.

“It’s so humbling that people are so invested in our kids,” said Chris. “I could never thank people enough.”

And thanks to Tank, they can sleep a little better at night.

“Families will say it literally gave them their life back,” said Dulebohn.

