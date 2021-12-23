Somerset Police Department gets creative with ‘Operation Christmas’ project

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Somerset Police Department officers and the Grinch handed out Christmas gifts to those in need Thursday as part of the department’s Operation Christmas project.

After hosting its annual Shop With a Cop event each year, the Somerset Police Department wanted to do more for their community during the holidays.

“We’re a law enforcement agency that believes in really being engaged with our community and we looked for ways we could do more and help more,” said Somerset Police Department Chief William Hunt.

The department came up with Operation Christmas, an event where officers, accompanied by the Grinch, present Christmas gifts to children and families in need.

“The big smiles are very rewarding. This year, we had one mother that she became very emotional and cried and thanked us and said they wouldn’t have had much of a Christmas if it wasn’t for this program,” said Chief Hunt.

SPD officers and the Grinch delivered Christmas gifts and different necessities to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and the Bethany House Abuse Shelter, while also making several home visits to families who need a little extra help this Christmas.

“Its very creative and our police department here as well as our sheriff and EMT and fire and all first responders do such a great job taking care of our community, we thank them all so much and it means so much to us when they’re willing to do stuff like this event today,” said Robert Parker, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital CEO.

Chief Hunt adds that this event is not only a way to give back to the community, but its also a way to build strong relationships and show community members that law enforcement are there to help.

“Its a reflection to the public that law enforcement in our state is more than just writing tickets and making arrests, we do truly enjoy helping our community and trying to make a difference so its better for our community,” added Hunt.

