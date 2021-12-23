Owner of Hindman Funeral Services dies

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Danny Terry, 73, the owner and funeral director at Hindman Funeral Services died on Tuesday.

Terry served the area for more than 50 years.

He was known as a pillar of the community. He was also well known for “Danny Terry and Friends”, a traveling bluegrass gospel singing group.

Funeral services for Terry will be held at the Hindman Funeral Services Chapel on Tuesday, December 28.

