Advertisement

Museum will preserve precious history at the last Hatfield homeplace

By Joseph Payton
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARAH ANN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deep in the mountains of Logan County rests Devil Anse Hatfield, the patriarch of the Hatfield Family during its feud with the McCoy family in the late 1800s. Not far from the Hatfield family cemetery is where Devil Anse last lived.

“He mentioned during the feud that he was going to move so far back into the mountains that they’ll never reach him, and if they did, he would be able to take care of them before they reached him,” said Jackie Hatfield Jr.

Jackie is the great-great-great grandson of Devil Anse, and the family history is his passion. His mission, along with the Hatfield & McCoy Foundation, is to collect as many artifacts from the feud as possible and bring them back to where Devil Anse last lived.

“Not only the properties, but the relics of the family have gotten out of the family’s hands,” said Hatfield Jr.

Although the home where Devil Anse lived no longer stands, the history of the property remains. A museum on the property will preserve the precious history of the feud.

“We know it’s out there. There are a lot of rumors going around and so I’m trying to find it, collect it, and bring it into the museum,” Hatfield Jr. said.

Despite more than a century’s worth of stories, nobody knows the full truth of the feud.

“When I meet McCoys and we talk about different parts of the story, they even have their own version of what happened,” Hatfield Jr. said.

But with both families now working together, they are an example of settling differences. The museum will be an integral part of preserving the history of both families.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck by Hazard Walmart
At least one person airlifted after four-car crash in front of Hazard Walmart
Gas pump (FILE)
Eastern Kentucky police department warns of credit card skimmers
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,...
Community shaken up after fatal hit-and-run
Somerset police arrest The Grinch
VIDEO: Somerset police place The Grinch on the Naughty List following arrest

Latest News

WYMT Windy
Warming trend on the way as we head toward Christmas
wymt
Buckhorn vs. Breathitt County girls - December 22, 2021
wymt
Betsy Layne vs. Pikeville boys - December 22, 2021
A wideview of downtown LaFollette in Campbell County
Campbell Co. Commission revises decision about statue museum
Community comes together to help families reunite for the holidays - 11:00 p.m.
Community comes together to help families reunite for the holidays - 11:00 p.m.