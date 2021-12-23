Advertisement

At least 4 injured in fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAYTOWN, Texas (Gray News) - A major fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas, has left at least four people injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility posted to Twitter saying a fire occurred at the location around 1 a.m. local time Thursday.

In tweets of his own, Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside the facility. Four people were taken to hospitals, three by LifeFlight and one by ambulance.

No fatalities have been reported, according to the sheriff’s office. There have so far been no orders to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

Baytown is located about 30 miles east of Houston.

