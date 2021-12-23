Advertisement

Miss USA hands out toys in tornado-hit Taylor County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Miss USA Elle Smith, fresh off her top-10 finish for Miss Universe, is back in the Bluegrass helping Santa hand out Christmas gifts in Taylor County.

It was an uplifting moment, as some families lost everything in the Dec. 11 tornado.

This is all part of First Lady Britainy Beshear’s toy drive for tornado victims.

Jalynn Parker’s house and belongings were blown away. Her mom, Kelly, is recovering after a brick wall in their home trapped her legs.

“It’s amazing to see the families, their resiliency,” Smith said.

Jalynn and her dad Anthony are just grateful, but all that’s left of their home is a foundation.

“To see that there isn’t really anything left, there are no words,” Smith said. “The question is, where do you go from here?”

While everything is gone, the Parkers have each other and a moment of happiness.

“She brings some joy, you know getting to meet Miss USA. You know that’s something my daughter remembers for the rest of her life,” Smith said.

The Parkers said their kids may have the worst December of their lives, but they’ll have the best Christmas of their lives.

