Man arrested in connection with Laurel County burglary

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested early Tuesday in connection with a burglary in Laurel County.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the forced entry of a business off of West Laurel Road where a man, identified as 45-year-old Ronald Johnson of London, was seen on a surveillance camera.

Once deputies identified Johnson, they went to his home off of Abutment Road. He refused to come to the door despite active warrants against him. Deputies forced their way inside, finding Johnson and the clothes he was seen wearing in the security footage..

Johnson is charged with third-degree burglary. He also had three Laurel County bench warrants for failure to appear in court.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

