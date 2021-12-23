Kellan Grady shows out as Kentucky beats Western Kentucky 95-60

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In a game scheduled just earlier this week to replace a tilt with COVID-paused arch-rival Louisville, the #20 Kentucky Wildcats outlasted the Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky 95-60 in a game being held for tornado relief.

The Cats led in the first half by as much as 16, before WKU cut it to nine by halftime, which was whittled down to four in the early minutes of the second half. Kentucky turned on the jets afterward, however, immediately going on a 12-0 run to bring the lead back to double digits, where it would remain for the rest of the game.

Kellan Grady led the Wildcats in scoring with 23 points, one of four Wildcats in double figures on the night. Tyty Washington was also the other Wildcat to finish with 20 points.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the team in rebounding with 28 boards, breaking the Rupp Arena rebounding record in the process, the most rebounds since Mike Phillips had 28 in 1976 in an overtime thriller against Tennessee. Tshiebwe finished with a double-double, also notching 14 points. Western Kentucky as a team had 27 rebounds.

Former Knott Central Patriot and 2015 Kentucky Mr. Basketball Camron Justice finished with 13 points, all coming in the second half, and was one of two Hilltoppers in double figures, joining leading scorer Josh Anderson.

The Wildcats will head home for Christmas break before returning to Lexington to start conference play next Wednesday, December 29 against Missouri. Tip-off is scheduled 7:00 p.m. and you can watch at home on the SEC Network.

They will take the court one last time in 2021 at noon on New Year’s Eve, taking on former Head Coach Tubby Smith and the High Point Panthers.

