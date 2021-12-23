Advertisement

Juvenile charged with murder, arson in connection with deadly Rowan Co. house fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A juvenile is facing charges after a deadly house fire in Rowan County.

Morehead 911 dispatch received a call at about 12:13 Tuesday afternoon reporting a house fire on Jackson Cemetery Road.

The caller reported that heavy fire and smoke were visible. Three individuals had exited, but an elderly male was still inside the residence.

Morehead, Farmers and Hillsboro Fire Departments, Morehead & Rowan County EMS, Rowan County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded.

The fire was extinguished quickly after firefighters arrived.

An 81-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the residence by Rowan Co. Coroner John Northcutt. Kentucky State Police say he has been identified as Lloyd J. Riddle.

KSP said a juvenile was charged with murder and first degree arson in connection with the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

