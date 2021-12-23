Advertisement

Hope for the holidays: Addiction Recovery Care focused on treatment through the season

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - The admiration of twinkling lights and cheerful songs of the season is not universal. For some, the holidays mean something darker as they silently battle their own struggles.

This year, the crew at Addiction Recovery Care has worked to highlight that corner of Christmas, sharing resources and information, encouraging people living in addiction to seek treatment- even if they need to do so through the holidays.

“It doesn’t matter what day of the year it is. Today is the day. If you know in your heart that you need help, go ahead and pursue it. Because you might not have a tomorrow,” said ARC Senior Director of Talent and Engagement Vanessa Keeton.

Keeton speaks form a place of experience, having gone through treatment at Karen’s Place in 2010, after 13 years of living in addiction. A decision she made during the Christmas season.

“It was just a constant dread among us, because I had burned so many bridges and I had hurt so many people,” said Keeton. “I had just crashed my family Thanksgiving dinner due to my addiction, so they were at peace knowing that I was safe- knowing that I was safe somewhere where people were caring for me well.”

She said leaving her family to seek treatment was hard, but it was the best gift she ever gave them and, more importantly, the best gift she ever gave herself.

“I was at peace,” Keeton recalled. “I was at peace knowing that I was not causing any more chaos in my family’s lives.”

With treatment resources available 24/7 through ARC, including an online chat option, Keeton said that quality care is being given today and she is now part of helping others make the move.

She said one holiday away from the family could be all you need to make sure you never have to miss another due to the chains of addiction.

“No matter what stage of life you’re in, no matter how much chaos you’ve created for everyone around you, there has to be enough bravery in you to say that ‘I’m gonna go and I’m gonna do this.’ And it can be your last time,” she said. “I understand that relapse does happen, but it doesn’t have to.”

If you or someone you know is looking for help, ARC has programs for men and women all across the region. Those involved say there is never a better time than now to get on the path to recovery.

“It’s just pure joy. But you have to be brave enough to go,” said Keeton.

