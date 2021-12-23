Advertisement

Did you feel it? Two earthquakes reported overnight in Eastern Kentucky

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported two earthquakes on Thursday morning.

The first was reported on the Breathitt and Wolfe County line, ten miles northeast of Jackson. USGS said it happened around 3:30 a.m. EST Thursday .

The second was reported around 5:30 a.m. EST Thursday as well. USGS said it was on the Pike and Martin County line, approximately 4 miles north of Coal Run Village.

The magnitude of the first was a 2.3 and the second was a 2.6.

If you felt either quake, contact us at news@wymt.com.

