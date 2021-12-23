Advertisement

Campbell Co. Commission revises decision about statue museum

Commissioner Ralph Davis said next month he will be making a retraction taking Campbell Co. off of a list of counties that would like to have this type of museum.
A wideview of downtown LaFollette in Campbell County
A wideview of downtown LaFollette in Campbell County
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Campbell County Commission had a change of heart about bringing a museum to town.

During the county’s workshop last week, Commissioner Ralph Davis brought up the idea of bringing a museum to the county, with the idea of showcasing statues of figures in American history.

“We thought it would be good to have this museum in Campbell County, and save our history and bring revenue to the county,” shared Davis.

But when word got out the museum could also, potentially include Confederate monuments that have been taken down in Tennessee, it caused an uproar in the community.

Campbell County Commissioner Scott Kitts was the only commissioner who voted against the museum during the workshop. He said his decision comes from more immediate needs within the town.

“The reason I voted the way I did is not against the confederate or the union. My stand is we have a lot more things in the county that need to be taken care of. Such as our children, our elders, jobs, and infrastructure,” said Kitts.

On Monday Davis announced that the motion for the museum would not go any further.

“It hurt people’s feelings and I’m sorry. The Commissioners are sorry. It never was any intent at all for this to happen and turn out the way that it did. We don’t need or want something that is going to upset our people,” said Davis.

Along with his apology, commissioner Davis said next month he will be making a retraction taking Campbell Co. off of a list of counties that would like to have this type of museum.

