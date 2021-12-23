Advertisement

2 die in shooting at Los Angeles store; 1 woman hospitalized

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have died in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear which was the suspect.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Los Angeles police Capt. Stacy Spell said police responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired. Spell said officers opened fire on the suspect. He said it wasn’t immediately known if the suspect had a gun or if both deceased were struck by police gunfire.

Prange said a woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.

Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first report of assault.

He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.

Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she’s OK but sounded “really nervous.”

Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the incident.

There were no other immediate details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck by Hazard Walmart
Coroner: One dead in four-car crash, police reconstructing scene Thursday afternoon
Earthquakes reported in Eastern Kentucky
Did you feel it? Two earthquakes reported overnight in Eastern Kentucky
Gas pump (FILE)
Eastern Kentucky police department warns of credit card skimmers
KSP identifies body found near I-75 in Laurel County
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Jurors review recordings of Holmes’ boasts to investors
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Miss USA Elle Smith, fresh off her top-10 finish for Miss Universe, is back in the Bluegrass...
Miss USA hands out toys in tornado-hit Taylor County
A worker delivers bottled water in Warm Springs, Ore. A list of sanitation deficiencies kept by...
US tribes see hope for clean water in infrastructure bill