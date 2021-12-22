Truck overturned in front of Hazard Walmart

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dispatchers with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that a truck has overturned near the Hazard Walmart.

WYMT’s Zak Hawke is on the scene. He said the road is closed in both directions.

A Hazard police officer said it was a four-car accident with injuries. he added Highway 80 will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Helicopters are landing at East Perry Elementary and the armory.

