Advertisement

Truck overturned in front of Hazard Walmart

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dispatchers with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT that a truck has overturned near the Hazard Walmart.

WYMT’s Zak Hawke is on the scene. He said the road is closed in both directions.

A Hazard police officer said it was a four-car accident with injuries. he added Highway 80 will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Helicopters are landing at East Perry Elementary and the armory.

We will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump (FILE)
Eastern Kentucky police department warns of credit card skimmers
According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,...
Community shaken up after fatal hit-and-run
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
Police Lights
Deadly crash reported in one EKY county
Jail cell
Pike County man in federal prison for distribution of child pornography

Latest News

Zay, Elkins' three-year-old grandson, and Snowie have become best friends in the week the young...
Pike County animal rescue welcomes ‘Christmas Cow’ to the farm
WATCH | Several central Ky. law enforcement agencies helping out tornado victims
WATCH | Several central Ky. law enforcement agencies helping out tornado victims
Kentucky National Guardsmen come from across the Commonwealth to serve.
Community comes together to help families reunite for the holidays
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
Breathitt County brings Toys for Tots to kids in the community