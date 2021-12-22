Tornado damage cleanup underway at Taylor County drug treatment facility

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Cleanup is well underway in Taylor County where an EF-3 tornado touched down, killing one person and destroying many homes.

A drug treatment facility was among those places damaged.

“The clients that we deal with, they are dealing with an internal tornado every day of their life,” said Jefra Hines, Lake Cumberland Recovery Center.

There were more than a dozen people at the facility, one of the Lake Cumberland Recovery Center buildings when the tornado hit. All of them have been displaced and several were injured but are going to be OK.

The storm left a lot of damage to be cleaned up.

“The roof, the rafters everything just completed lifted off the facility,” Hines said. “Some of the ceiling and the insulation fell on top of the clients.”

A group of volunteers from Pennsylvania was actually on their way to Mayfield when they learned of the damage there and decided to go there instead. Since early this week, they have been clearing trees and debris.

Lake Cumberland Recovery officials say it’s amazing none of the people were killed or seriously injured when this happened. Not far from there, a woman passed away from her injuries in the tornado.

Taylor County officials say that more than 70 homes and structures were either heavily damaged or destroyed by the weather.

