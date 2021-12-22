Temperatures warm as Christmas approaches

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s felt a whole lot like Christmas today with temperatures struggling to get into the 40s! However, things will start to feel a little more like Easter weatherwise as we head towards the holiday itself.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The coldest night in awhile and for awhile expected tonight as clear skies and a cold airmass in place keep us in the middle 20s for overnight lows tonight. Things start changing, however, as we head into Thursday.

Christmas Eve Eve (as it were) will see high pressure begin to slowly work off to the east during the day, allowing temperatures to work back up and into the low to middle 50s, but we look to stay dry as a mix of sun and clouds work through during the day. A few clouds continue overnight as lows only fall into the lower to middle 40s.

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Beyond

By Christmas Eve, we’ll be keeping an eye on a system trying to move by to our north. That will bring clouds back through the region, but that won’t hurt temperatures at all as southerly winds bring warm and moist air back into the mountains. Christmas Eve highs look to stay in the upper 50s to near 60° as a consequence. For us, we could see a few showers as that system pushes through the region.

Another mild one on Christmas Day as our airmass sticks in place. We’ll be into the lower 60s as showers slowly move out during the day, leaving us with a partly cloudy sky for the afternoon. We cool off a bit as a front cools us off a tad overnight, back into the middle 30s. By Sunday, we’re back in the 50s as we’re gearing up for another storm system that may try to bring us more showers and maybe some rumbles of thunder as we enter the final work week of 2021.

