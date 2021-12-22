Advertisement

Several central Ky. law enforcement agencies helping out tornado victims

By Ally Blake
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement in central Kentucky have been helping people in the western part of the state with clean up and donations following the devastating tornadoes. Many have been making multiple trips to help and are planning to continue their service.

One of the agencies that recently made their way back was the Georgetown Police Department, who said it meant a lot to help out.

“Obviously they are very broken, and when I say broken, I mean in a sense they literally lost everything. The town itself was destroyed so they were very appreciative of all the help we can give them,” said Sgt. Lewis Crump with the Georgetown Police Department.

The Georgetown Police Department traveled this past weekend with some members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to help clean up and bring supplies.

“We had three box trucks full of food, clothes, anything you could think of we took down there, along with a whole goosenecks load of water. Eight pallets of water from one of our local farmers here drove that for us here,” said Lt. Mike Caudill with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the departments were humbled by the amount of support from their communities, including the Nicholasville Police Department, that made it to Mayfield on Wednesday to deliver toys.

“I put this on Facebook like Thursday or Friday of last week, and we had a 16-foot trailer filled with toys and we had enough cash donations that we were able to spend another few thousand dollars,” said Sgt. Kevin Grimes with the Nicholasville Police Department.

Grimes said that television shows some of the devastation but seeing it in person is exponentially worse.

“It’s very humbling to think that you know that it could have been us in Nicholasville or in Lexington, or it could have been any other city around us,” Grimes said.

All of the agencies will continue to go to western Kentucky to help out as needed.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump (FILE)
Eastern Kentucky police department warns of credit card skimmers
According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,...
Community shaken up after fatal hit-and-run
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
Police Lights
Deadly crash reported in one EKY county
Jail cell
Pike County man in federal prison for distribution of child pornography

Latest News

Zay, Elkins' three-year-old grandson, and Snowie have become best friends in the week the young...
Pike County animal rescue welcomes ‘Christmas Cow’ to the farm
Wreck by Hazard Walmart
Truck overturned in front of Hazard Walmart
WATCH | Several central Ky. law enforcement agencies helping out tornado victims
WATCH | Several central Ky. law enforcement agencies helping out tornado victims
Kentucky National Guardsmen come from across the Commonwealth to serve.
Community comes together to help families reunite for the holidays
Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
Breathitt County brings Toys for Tots to kids in the community