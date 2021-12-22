Several central Ky. law enforcement agencies helping out tornado victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement in central Kentucky have been helping people in the western part of the state with clean up and donations following the devastating tornadoes. Many have been making multiple trips to help and are planning to continue their service.

One of the agencies that recently made their way back was the Georgetown Police Department, who said it meant a lot to help out.

“Obviously they are very broken, and when I say broken, I mean in a sense they literally lost everything. The town itself was destroyed so they were very appreciative of all the help we can give them,” said Sgt. Lewis Crump with the Georgetown Police Department.

The Georgetown Police Department traveled this past weekend with some members of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to help clean up and bring supplies.

“We had three box trucks full of food, clothes, anything you could think of we took down there, along with a whole goosenecks load of water. Eight pallets of water from one of our local farmers here drove that for us here,” said Lt. Mike Caudill with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the departments were humbled by the amount of support from their communities, including the Nicholasville Police Department, that made it to Mayfield on Wednesday to deliver toys.

“I put this on Facebook like Thursday or Friday of last week, and we had a 16-foot trailer filled with toys and we had enough cash donations that we were able to spend another few thousand dollars,” said Sgt. Kevin Grimes with the Nicholasville Police Department.

Grimes said that television shows some of the devastation but seeing it in person is exponentially worse.

“It’s very humbling to think that you know that it could have been us in Nicholasville or in Lexington, or it could have been any other city around us,” Grimes said.

All of the agencies will continue to go to western Kentucky to help out as needed.

