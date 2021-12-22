Pike County animal rescue welcomes ‘Christmas Cow’ to the farm

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Mile Creek Farms in the small Pike County community of Dorton has welcomed a “Christmas Cow” to its family of barnyard friends.

“This boy, all he asked for for Christmas was a cow,” said Three Mile Creek Farms owner Rob Elkins about his three-year-old grandson, Zay. “It worked out perfect when we got to rescue a cow, so he got his ‘Christmas Cow’ for Christmas.”

“Snowie the Christmas Cow”, as Elkins and his grandson affectionately call her, is less than two weeks old. She came from a farm in Tennessee where her previous owners were animal traders. Elkins said she weighed around 40 pounds when he went to rescue her and is now more than 100 pounds only a week later.

“She come off of a big farm,” said Elkins. “I think these people probably traded animals. Horse traders, basically.”

The farm holds many events during the year including a pumpkin patch and a Christmas tree farm. Elkins says these events and the donations mean the world to him and makes a difference in taking care of the animals during the harsh winters.

“Honestly we wouldn’t be able to do this without those events and the donations that people send us,” said Elkins.

Elkins says to check out the farm’s social media pages if you would like to make a donation or attend one of the farm’s future events.

