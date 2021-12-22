Advertisement

One more cool day before temperatures warm before Christmas

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You could still see some patchy frost on your windshields this morning, so make sure you warm those cars up before you head out.

Today and Tonight

It will be another chilly start to this Wednesday and temperatures may not move a lot all day, thanks to a northwest wind. Clouds will be around this morning giving way to sunshine later this afternoon. Highs should top out right around 40. Some folks may stay in the upper 30s though.

Tonight, we could see some upper teens and low 20s in the valleys and mid-20s on the ridges under clear skies. Frost is likely, so be ready for that Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures start to climb with sunny skies on Thursday. Most of us should get into the mid-50s in the afternoon hours. Clouds will start to increase Thursday night and will hold in some residual heat, only allowing lows to drop into the low 40s.

Christmas Eve is starting to trend drier, but Santa will still probably have to contend with some clouds and maybe a stray shower as he makes his trek into the mountains. He might be able to leave his winter coat at home though as highs will be near 60 and only drop into the 50s Friday night.

Christmas Day looks dreary but mainly dry. A stray shower is possible there too with highs in the mid 60s.

