North Laurel falls in King of the Bluegrass final

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jaguars came up just short in the final game of the King of the Bluegrass.

North Laurel fell to Covington Catholic, 79-67, in the King of the Bluegrass title game.

Despite the loss, Jaguar guard and UK commit Reed Sheppard still finished with a triple-double (25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). He was named MVP of the tournament, averaging nearly 35 points per game.

