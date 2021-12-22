Advertisement

North Laurel falls in King of the Bluegrass final

Reed Sheppard dropped 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Covington Catholic in the...
Reed Sheppard dropped 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Covington Catholic in the King of the Bluegrass.(WAVE)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jaguars came up just short in the final game of the King of the Bluegrass.

North Laurel fell to Covington Catholic, 79-67, in the King of the Bluegrass title game.

Despite the loss, Jaguar guard and UK commit Reed Sheppard still finished with a triple-double (25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). He was named MVP of the tournament, averaging nearly 35 points per game.

