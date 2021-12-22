North Laurel falls in King of the Bluegrass final
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jaguars came up just short in the final game of the King of the Bluegrass.
North Laurel fell to Covington Catholic, 79-67, in the King of the Bluegrass title game.
Despite the loss, Jaguar guard and UK commit Reed Sheppard still finished with a triple-double (25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists). He was named MVP of the tournament, averaging nearly 35 points per game.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.