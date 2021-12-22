Advertisement

KSP looking for escaped Powell County inmate

According to KSP, 20-year-old Timothy B. Barnett, of Grant County, Ky. walked away from...
According to KSP, 20-year-old Timothy B. Barnett, of Grant County, Ky. walked away from supervised work-release at the Powell County Transfer Station.(Kentucky State Police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - State police are on the lookout for an escaped Powell County inmate.

According to KSP, 20-year-old Timothy B. Barnett, of Grant County, Ky. walked away from supervised work-release at the Powell County Transfer Station Tuesday afternoon.

KSP says Barnett is five feet five inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 145 pounds.  They say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long black sleeve shirt and a brownish-colored toboggan.

If you know of Barnett’s whereabouts, contact local law enforcement or the Kentucky State Police, Morehead at 606-784-4127.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,...
Community shaken up after fatal hit-and-run
Gas pump (FILE)
Eastern Kentucky police department warns of credit card skimmers
Police Lights
Deadly crash reported in one EKY county
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
Jail cell
Pike County man in federal prison for distribution of child pornography

Latest News

Somerset police arrest The Grinch
VIDEO: Somerset police place The Grinch on the Naughty List following arrest
Somerset police arrest The Grinch
Somerset police arrest The Grinch
Eastern Kentucky organization donates supplies to tornado victims
‘We need to figure out what we need to do to help’: Eastern Kentucky organization donates supplies to tornado victims
Gas pump (FILE)
Eastern Kentucky police department warns of credit card skimmers