LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Harlan product reached a career milestone on Wednesday.

In the Green Dragons’ 78-58 win over Rockcastle County, Harlan guard Jordan Akal scored his 2,000th point.

Game 5 Player of the game presented by TPG - The Planning Group - Jordan Akal from Harlan Ind. Congratulations Jordan for scoring his 2,000th career point during this game! #lnddc pic.twitter.com/k8hA5ZjSEx — Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge (@LN_DDC) December 22, 2021

The Green Dragons have a busy Wednesday, with a second game against Rowan County in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge at South Laurel.

