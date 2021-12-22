Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky organization donates supplies to tornado victims

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Like many Eastern Kentucky organizations, Aspire Appalachia was quick to jump into helping Western Kentucky tornado victims.

“When I crossed the bridge, heading toward the downtown area, I was just immediately hit with this overwhelming feeling of sadness,” said Wallace Caleb Bates, School Community and Community Outreach Coordinator with Aspire Appalachia.

The organization took much-needed supplies to survivors like baby formula, wipes and diapers.

”Beyond that, we actually had a box full of cards, and those included cards from local students and cards from local groups,” he added.

They also helped many survivors staying at state parks.

”We also saw a lot of gratitude, we were able to see that at the fairground,” Bates said. “As we dropped those supplies off, we were able to see that when we helped with distributing toys.”

