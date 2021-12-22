Corbin RB Seth Huff commits to Eastern Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s Seth Huff announced his college decision on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the running back said that he is committing to Eastern Kentucky University.

“I want to thank @CoachDerekDay for giving me the opportunity to play at the Division 1 level,” Huff said.

After a long talk with my family, friends, and teammates I have decided to commit Eastern Kentucky University! I want to thank @CoachDerekDay for giving me the opportunity to play at the Division 1 level! #committed pic.twitter.com/jk4lDNaao7 — Seth Huff (@SethHuff20) December 21, 2021

Huff was part of a Corbin squad that finished the regular season undefeated before falling to eventual class 4A runners-up Johnson Central in the playoffs.

He finished the season with more than 1,100 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

