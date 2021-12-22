Advertisement

Corbin RB Seth Huff commits to Eastern Kentucky

Corbin Redhounds football helmet
Corbin Redhounds football helmet(WYMT: Brandon Hensley)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin’s Seth Huff announced his college decision on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the running back said that he is committing to Eastern Kentucky University.

“I want to thank @CoachDerekDay for giving me the opportunity to play at the Division 1 level,” Huff said.

Huff was part of a Corbin squad that finished the regular season undefeated before falling to eventual class 4A runners-up Johnson Central in the playoffs.

He finished the season with more than 1,100 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Police investigating car crash in Perry County, road reopened
Police Lights
Deadly crash reported in one EKY county
Change this caption before publishing
Perry County man convicted of embezzlement
Dolly Parton and Johnnie Crawford
Dollywood mourns the loss of one its longest employees
UK vs. UofL game postponed

Latest News

LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
JJ Weaver named Comeback Player of the Year
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
Scores from Monday night basketball across the Commonwealth
Reed Sheppard scored 34 points and had nine steals against Dorman (SC).
Reed Sheppard scores 34, has nine steals in North Laurel’s win over Dorman
Boys: North Laurel vs. Dorman (SC) - December 20, 2021
Boys: North Laurel vs. Dorman (SC) - December 20, 2021