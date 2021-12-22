Community comes together to help families reunite for the holidays

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes public service calls to you, even when you’re off the clock. Military families know this all too well.

“I went to mayor rudder and told him I had this idea and I wanted to start it and he supported it fully,” said Marcy Berry, an Eastern Kentucky military spouse and London City Clerk. “He is great about instilling in us the need for supporting the community and helping others.”

That’s when some public officials in London found private time to do a good thing.

“We started out with a goal of $7,500 to help three families and on the first day we passed that goal,” said Berry.

The goal is to raise enough money to bring Kentucky National Guard families together for the holidays before they deploy overseas.

Despite the great opportunity to be with a loved one, Berry saw a problem.

“There were several families, especially those with kids, who just couldn’t make the trip,” she explained. “The airline tickets, the hotels and all of that”

Those circumstances inspired other public servants to help out.

“London’s kind of like a small town but growing,” said Brandon Wagers, the Captain at the London Fire Dept. “But that feel of a small town to help when people [are] in need.”

The community eagerly responded to the call, more than tripling the goal and sending twelve families to be with loved ones.

“This is something that absolutely could not have happened without the backing of the people of London and we just have no words for the support we have received,” said Berry.

The fundraising effort ended up with just under 25 thousand dollars. All of it went to uniting those Kentucky National Guardsmen with their loved ones for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.