Chris Larkey named head coach at Rockcastle County

After 13 seasons at North Laurel, Chris Larkey has taken the head coaching job at Rockcastle...
After 13 seasons at North Laurel, Chris Larkey has taken the head coaching job at Rockcastle County.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over a decade, a Larkey is back coaching the Rockets.

Rockcastle County announced Wednesday morning that North Laurel head coach Chris Larkey will take over the Rocket football program.

Larkey amassed an 80-62 record in his 13 seasons in London, earning himself Class 5A District 8 Coach of the Year in 2021.

He is the son of Rockcastle County head coaching legend Tom Larkey, who coached the Rockets from 1985-2007 and led them to the state title games in 2001 and 2002.

