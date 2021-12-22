Chris Larkey named head coach at Rockcastle County

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over a decade, a Larkey is back coaching the Rockets.

Rockcastle County announced Wednesday morning that North Laurel head coach Chris Larkey will take over the Rocket football program.

Larkey amassed an 80-62 record in his 13 seasons in London, earning himself Class 5A District 8 Coach of the Year in 2021.

He is the son of Rockcastle County head coaching legend Tom Larkey, who coached the Rockets from 1985-2007 and led them to the state title games in 2001 and 2002.

