Campbell Co. Commission votes to collect, display controversial statues in a proposed museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Commission has voted this week to collect and display controversial statues in a proposed museum, according to the LaFollette Press. The motion was introduced during a workshop last week, according to the paper.

Commissioner Ralph Davis was behind the motion. Davis said the collection would consist of statues and busts of former presidents, but in his motion on Monday, he wanted to add “statues and the busts of anybody in the United States” to the museum, according to the LaFollette Press.

The motion was passed 11-1 with two additional commissioners who did not vote.

On Dec. 7, a controversial statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest was removed from its place along I-65 in Middle Tennessee. A bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest was also removed from the Tennessee Capitol back in July. The bust now resides is now on display at the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville.

Nathan Bedford Forrest was a prominent general during the Civil War and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1860s.

