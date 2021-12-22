Breathitt County brings Toys for Tots to kids in the community

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County held their first Toys for Tots at the park on Wednesday.

Patsy Clair was in charge of organizing the event after seeing one of her Facebook friends host it in another county. She was able to get 800 gifts for children to Breathitt County.

”People just have came out, you know they were there last night ‘til 2:30 this morning, wrapping presents, the mayor was there, just everybody being supportive and coming together so the kids could have a good Christmas, so that’s what it’s about,” Patsy Clair said.

Parents and children lined up for the event 30 minutes before gift giving began. Children were greeted by Santa and several volunteers that came to help.

”I’ve been out in the county and I have seen the devastation and I have seen the hopelessness of people and that type of stuff and just to be able to do this small act, that is something,” Clair said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.