Advertisement

Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.(El Paso Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was re-indicted on capital murder charges after her 4-year-old nephew died, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez is accused of injuring her niece and nephew while acting as a caregiver for the children in May.

On May 22, authorities were called to the home in response to reports of an unconscious child.

Police found the little boy with several life-threatening injuries, including a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver. He later succumbed to his injuries, but officials did not disclose when the boy died.

His 5-year-old sister was also found with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, Nuñez was initially arrested and charged on May 28 with injuring both children.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to deputies, Williams is accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving death,...
Community shaken up after fatal hit-and-run
Gas pump (FILE)
Eastern Kentucky police department warns of credit card skimmers
Police Lights
Deadly crash reported in one EKY county
Deputies need your help finding a man responsible for stealing a pickup truck from a used car...
Man wanted in pickup truck theft from sales lot
Jail cell
Pike County man in federal prison for distribution of child pornography

Latest News

Somerset police arrest The Grinch
VIDEO: Somerset police place The Grinch on the Naughty List following arrest
Somerset police arrest The Grinch
Somerset police arrest The Grinch
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash
Eastern Kentucky organization donates supplies to tornado victims
Eastern Kentucky organization donates supplies to tornado victims