A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss and Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Due to a combination of COVID-19 issues within the Texas A&M football program, as well as season-ending injuries, the Aggie football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said.

A statement from the athletic department said the combination between COVID-19 infections and season ending injuries they did not have a roster that could “safely participate in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.” News broke yesterday that the team had not practiced together since Sunday.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”

The 12th Man Foundation said that tickets for the bowl game purchased through them will be fully refunded in early January. Tickets purchased or sold through a secondary market should reach out the vendor, according to the foundation.

