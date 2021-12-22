Addiction treatment center for women expanding

OWENTON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - A Kentucky addiction treatment center for women is expanding.

Addiction Recovery Care officials said in a statement that their residential center in Owenton is increasing from 16 beds to nearly 100.

Officials said the facility provides several services including detoxification, in-house and outpatient treatment and career opportunities for women with substance use disorders.

ARC CEO Tim Robinson said helping those in recovery find hope is key because it motivates them to complete treatment.

The expansion will also create more jobs.

Officials said with the added beds, the facility expects to employ nearly 50 full-time staff.

