Winter gets underway with some cooler temperatures and late sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it may have felt like it at times for a while now, the winter solstice happens officially at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Today and Tonight

It will be a chilly final few hours of fall, with most of us starting out in the mid to upper 20s to low 30s, depending on where you are. Some patchy frost is possible again this morning. Some morning clouds will be around and hopefully clear out to some sunshine by later today. Highs will stay a little colder, only topping out in the upper 40s for most.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the low 30s.

Extended Forecast

Clouds will be around again early on Wednesday, but sunshine should return fairly quickly by the late morning hours. It will be colder on the first full day of winter. Most of us will be lucky to get out of the 30s, even though the forecast high is 40. Mostly clear skies Wednesday night will take us deep into the 20s for lows and some spots could even drop into the teens.

Sunny skies continue on Thursday and temperatures climb back into the mid-50s. The rain chances on Christmas Eve look a little better in the afternoon and evening hours and they look to continue as Santa makes his trek into the mountains. I hope he brings his rain jacket! Highs will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 on both Friday and Christmas Day on Saturday. I think skies will start to clear some the deeper into Christmas that we get.

Sunday will feature a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies, but should stay dry.

