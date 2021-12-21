Advertisement

Western Kentucky relief: donations collected at Perry County Park

The Perry County community contributes toys, new clothing and non-perishable food for tornado...
By Zak Hawke
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On the heels of a successful Cram the Cruiser event at the Hazard Wal-Mart on Monday, there is another opportunity to contribute Tuesday evening.

There will be a 53-foot semi-truck at Perry County Park near the senior center until 7:00 p.m.

The team is collecting a wide variety of items, but cannot accept used clothing. Any clothing must be new and have tags.

This drive is a continuation of efforts by Chris Hall of Hazard, who has been organizing for two weeks, and spent time on the ground.

What he has seen pushes him to continue contributing.

”They just sit in front of whatever they have left,” he said of the victims of the tornado outbreak. “It’s just more of what we can do for them and try to help them out. That’s about all you really can do because they don’t have [anything] left down there.”

Kentucky Work and Western Wear kicked off the donations $6,000 of winter clothing and the Hazard Wal-Mart team continues to contribute from its in-store collection boxes.

