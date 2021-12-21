‘We’re blessed every day to have have these guys’: Perry Countians deliver Christmas to vets

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since 2004, Haven King, and several volunteers, have been delivering presents to the people at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Perry County.

“We’ll spend over 22 thousand dollars here today for these veterans and they deserve every bit of it,” said King.

That money comes from generous donations and the sale of bird houses. But, it would not be possible without people like Maxine Stamper donating their time and passion.

”These guys deserve so much more than we can ever give them,” she said.

The annual tradition of delivering gifts started small when King met a resident on a trip to the facility.

”We walked into this place 12 days before Christmas and I asked this guy, I said, ‘Well, how much company do you get a year?’ He said, ‘I get a brother that comes once a year.’ That broke my heart,” explained King.

King rallied some volunteers and bought the man presents. He found it so moving that he made it a yearly mission to expand the effort.

On Tuesday, King and his team delivered presents for all 74 veterans living at the facility. They also throw them a Christmas party headlined with a performance by Dean Osborne and Eddie Allen.

”We play a lot of events,” said Osborne. “But, some of the events go farther than just coming to perform. They’ve got a deep, deep meaning and it has to do with the sacrifice that the folks here have made for our country.”

King isn’t slowing down.

”This is something we want to expand,” he said. “We just don’t want this to be a Christmas thing. So, we’ve been doing things all month and we’re going to make a great month out of this.”

Stamper does this to honor veterans like her father.

”We’re blessed every day to have have these guys,” she said. “Some of them have been here a long time. Many Christmases. We hope we have them many more.”

King and his team are still looking for donations. He said they need gift cards for local restaurants in Hazard.

If you would like to donate, those cards can be dropped off at your local Clerk’s office. Or, you may call King directly at (606) 438-8395.

