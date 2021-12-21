Advertisement

Unemployment aid available for workers impacted by tornadoes

Graves County Courthouse(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said Kentuckians who became unemployed in 14 Kentucky counties due to severe storms and tornadoes on December 10th are eligible for disaster unemployment assistance.

He said farmers and those who are self-employed and had work interrupted are also eligible.

The deadline to apply is January 18th.

In order to qualify for benefits, claimants must show that their employment was lost or interrupted as a direct result of the disaster and that they are not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance benefits.

