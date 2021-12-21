Top 5 Plays - December 20, 2021
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Boys’ and girls’ basketball continues across the mountains with plenty of teams having standout performances.
No. 5 - Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe put-back three-pointer.
No. 4 - Corbin’s Hayden Llewellyn steals for a dunk.
No. 3 - Perry Central’s Tyler Day to Dylan Knight.
No. 2 - Breathitt County’s Christian Collins two-handed slam.
No. 1 - Cordia’s Jago Robinson slam dunk.
