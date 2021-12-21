Thousands of toys donated to Western Kentucky storm victims

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Donated toys for storm victims have arrived in Western Kentucky.

First Lady Britainy Beshear’s Western Kentucky Toy Drive started last week, and donations from across the region quickly poured in.

When the drive was announced, officials at The Green River Educational Cooperative and Hope House Ministries sprang into action.

“So, these toys were delivered on Friday, and we have already had them set up as you can see in the background, in an organized manner. It’s all because of volunteers. Our community has completely shown out since last week,” said Casey Hammons with Hope House Ministries.

Now, the Hope House Ministries warehouse in Warren County looks like a giant toy store, but no money is needed.

“So, there is those that have lost completely everything, have no home to go back to. Some, maybe just lost their property, items inside the home, that might have included Christmas gifts. Some have damage and they can’t go back to the house just yet,” Hammons said.

People donated tens of thousands of items, so people can choose from all kinds of toys for all ages.

Toys are divided by colors. People can get one blue gift, two red gifts, or three yellow gifts.

People have to go through an application process to receive the toys.

The toy drive will last through Thursday.

